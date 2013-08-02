SIMON COWELL UPDATE: ACCUSED OF ADULTERY, ALLEGATIONS BABY MAMA IS A 'GOLD DIGGER'

The Simon Cowell baby bomb has well and truly exploded!

SIMON COWELL UPDATE: THE BABY BOMB AND LAUREN SILVERMAN'S DIVORCE

In case you missed it, reports began circulating yesterday that the 'X-Factor' creator and judge is expecting a baby with the estranged wife of one of his (former) close friends, Lauren Silverman, who is 10 weeks pregnant.

While Cowell, 53, has apparently remained mum on the shock reports (pun intended), he has apparently been named in the divorce proceedings between Lauren Silverman, 36, and her (soon-to-be-ex-husband) Andrew Silverman.

The documents, filed by casino-owner and millionaire Andrew Silverman in New York, have named Cowell as a co-respondent and claimed that adultery is the reason for their marriage ending.

Speaking to The Daily Mail , divorce lawyer Vanessa Lloyd Platt suggested in naming Cowell in the divorce, his finances -- estimated to be worth $350 million -- will likely have to be revealed; a relevant fact when it comes to financial support for Lauren post-divorce.

'Andrew's team are likely to be saying that when you look at Lauren's needs, you have to take into account that Simon will be looking after her,' Lloyd Platt told the Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, news of the scandal is said to have upset the ladies known as 'Simon's Harem' including two of his multitude of exes - 80s pop star Sinitta and his ex-fiance Mezghan Husseiny.

According to the Daily Mail, Sinitta, 49, who was reportedly in tears at the news, is said to have told Cowell 'It should have been me' given the pair have dated on and off for the last 20 years.

Husseiny, who received a house in Los Angeles from Cowell in the split and were rumoured to be back together, was also reportedly 'stunned' at the news.

And if the above baby dramas weren't enough, rumours are buzzing that Lauren Silverman wants Cowell to cough up property, a TV show and a wedding ring at the baby news.

An unnamed source claims: 'Lauren is now going around telling people that she will be in charge of all his [Cowell’s] properties around the world and has demanded a country home in the Cotswolds. She has also threatened not to allow him access to the child unless he marries her.

‘Lauren has also started to push Simon to turn her into a reality TV star. She wants her own show like the Kardashians and has already apparently started filming the pregnancy. Simon is horrified and has said no.'

The pair were reportedly in talks to reach an agreement before the baby news was leaked. While it appears that Cowell has no problem with providing for the child (which he believes is his), he had no plans for marriage. It's being suggested that Lauren leaked the news herself in order to create the fame she's seeking.