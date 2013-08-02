SIMON COWELL UPDATE: ACCUSED OF ADULTERY, ALLEGATIONS BABY MAMA IS A 'GOLD DIGGER'

The Simon Cowell baby bomb has well and truly exploded!
In case you missed it, reports began circulating yesterday that the 'X-Factor' creator and judge is expecting a baby with the estranged wife of one of his (former) close friends, Lauren Silverman, who is 10 weeks pregnant.
The documents, filed by casino-owner and millionaire Andrew Silverman in New York, have named Cowell as a co-respondent and claimed that adultery is the reason for their marriage ending.
'Andrew's team are likely to be saying that when you look at Lauren's needs, you have to take into account that Simon will be looking after her,' Lloyd Platt told the Daily Mail.
Meanwhile, news of the scandal is said to have upset the ladies known as 'Simon's Harem' including two of his multitude of exes - 80s pop star Sinitta and his ex-fiance Mezghan Husseiny.
Husseiny, who received a house in Los Angeles from Cowell in the split and were rumoured to be back together, was also reportedly 'stunned' at the news.
And if the above baby dramas weren't enough, rumours are buzzing that Lauren Silverman wants Cowell to cough up property, a TV show and a wedding ring at the baby news.
‘Lauren has also started to push Simon to turn her into a reality TV star. She wants her own show like the Kardashians and has already apparently started filming the pregnancy. Simon is horrified and has said no.'
The pair were reportedly in talks to reach an agreement before the baby news was leaked. While it appears that Cowell has no problem with providing for the child (which he believes is his), he had no plans for marriage. It's being suggested that Lauren leaked the news herself in order to create the fame she's seeking.