LAUREN SILVERMAN'S DIVORCE DRAMAS, RACY PAST REVEALED

It would appear that X Factor judge Simon Cowell is doing well to disappear on a month-long European holiday, as the allegations and rumours in the press heat up following the news leak that he is expecting a child with his friend Andrew Silverman's estranged wife Lauren Silverman.
SIMON COWELL'S BABY MAMA NOT SUCH A CATCH?
Last week rumours swirled that Lauren Silverman wanted a wedding ring and a TV show out of her baby with Simon Cowell. This week reports suggest that Lauren waited a year to divorce her husband Andrew in order to get a pre-nup pay day of somewhere between $3 million and $4 million.
Cowell and Silverman on holiday together. Credit: Lauren Silverman/Instagram
According to the New York Post, sources have said that Lauren wanted her 'pre-nup payday' to 'kick in', so she had to wait until her marriage to real estate mogul Andrew had reached the 10-year mark before going public with her steamy affair with Cowell.
Meanwhile, The Mail on Sunday in a nod to her racy past, claimed that Lauren was booted out of her expensive private school in Florida at the age of 16 after an 'improper relationship' with a teacher, Steven Lewis, 26. Lewis was married at the time of the alleged incident.
Not happy Jan! A sour-looking Simon Cowell on the set of 'The X Factor' last week. Credit: Getty Images
Jerry Raphaelson, a fellow students at the Miami Country Day School where they both attended, said: 'It was a relationship that went on for a month and a half. Virtually all the students knew about it. She was one of the good-looking, popular kids – part of the 'in' crowd.'
The teacher was reportedly asked to leave the school as soon as the 'relationship' was discovered, and Lauren left soon-after as well.
The Silverman's divorce proceedings are expected to wrap up this week, after Cowell was named as a co-respondent in the divorce proceedings. The documents in the case claimed that the Silverman's marriage ended due to adultery.