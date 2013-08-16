KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN PATERNITY RESULTS ARE IN...

Kourtney Kardashian has squashed rumours brought on by male model Michael Girgenti questioning Disick's paternity by getting a DNA test -- and E! News has the results.

"After three-and-a-half years of rumours and lies being spread by an individual I met briefly at a photo shoot, I am setting the record straight that Scott is Mason's father," the 34-year-old "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star says in a statement to omg!.

Kourtney continued: "While it saddens me to have to address these ridiculous lies -- especially when the truth was never in doubt -- this story must be put to rest."

Girgenti, who worked with Kourtney during a 2008 photo shoot, filed a paternity lawsuit claiming that they had unprotected sex in March 2009 and that he is 3-year-old Mason's father. (Mason was born on December 14, 2009.)

In court documents filed by Girgenti, he requested joint custody of Mason and requested that the judge order DNA tests for Kourtney, Scott, Mason, and himself.

"His claims are absurd and this is simply another shameful attempt to gain publicity and profit from fictional stories about my client," Kardashian's lawyer noted in a statement last week.

Absurd indeed!

Taryn Ryder writes for Yahoo! omg!