News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
The moment you missed where Apollo expresses doubt over Simone
The moment you missed where Apollo expresses doubt over Simone

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN PATERNITY RESULTS ARE IN...

Taryn Ryder, editing by Yahoo7 Staff
The Hype /
Kourtney Kardashian with partner Scott Disick and son Mason.

Kourtney Kardashian with partner Scott Disick and son Mason. Credit: Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian has squashed rumours brought on by male model Michael Girgenti questioning Disick's paternity by getting a DNA test -- and E! News has the results.
KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN PATERNITY RESULTS ARE IN...

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN PATERNITY RESULTS ARE IN...

READ: Kim Kardashian desperate to lose another 15kg

READ: Photos of Kim's baby, North West, are not for sale

"After three-and-a-half years of rumours and lies being spread by an individual I met briefly at a photo shoot, I am setting the record straight that Scott is Mason's father," the 34-year-old "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star says in a statement to omg!.

Kourtney continued: "While it saddens me to have to address these ridiculous lies -- especially when the truth was never in doubt -- this story must be put to rest."

Girgenti, who worked with Kourtney during a 2008 photo shoot, filed a paternity lawsuit claiming that they had unprotected sex in March 2009 and that he is 3-year-old Mason's father. (Mason was born on December 14, 2009.)

Kim Kardashian without makeup

GALLERY: Gorgeous Stars Without Make-Up

In court documents filed by Girgenti, he requested joint custody of Mason and requested that the judge order DNA tests for Kourtney, Scott, Mason, and himself.

"His claims are absurd and this is simply another shameful attempt to gain publicity and profit from fictional stories about my client," Kardashian's lawyer noted in a statement last week.

Absurd indeed!

Taryn Ryder writes for Yahoo! omg!

Back To Top