VOGUE BOSS ANNA WINTOUR DROPS MILEY CYRUS FROM COVER?

Miley Cyrus may well be proud of her 'history making' twerking performance at the MTV Video Music Awards late last month, but there was one very important person she reportedly displeased: Vogue editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour.

ANNA WINTOUR DROPS MILEY CYRUS FROM VOGUE COVER

The Daily Mail is reporting that before Miley's raunchy performance went down, American Vogue had apparently commissioned a photo shoot for the December issue featuring the singer, hailing her as a new fashion icon.

After Anna witnessed Miley's overtly sexual rountine, which featured crotch grinding with singer Robin Thicke while wearing a nude latex bikini, Anna cancelled her cover.

‘Anna found the whole thing distasteful,’ a source told the paper. ‘She decided, based on Miley’s performance, to take the cover in a different direction.’

While some may consider the American Vogue cover idea far-fetched, Miley did recently grace the pages of another fashion bible, Harper's Bazaar.