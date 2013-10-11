WATCH: Miley rides naked in 'Wrecking Ball'

MILEY CYRUS OFFERED $1 MILLION TO TACKLE PORN...AS A DIRECTOR

Adult film maker GameLink isn't asking Miley to strip off and get busy in front of the camera, although in reality it's actually not that far removed from Miley's MTV VMAs twerk and grind performance. Instead, the porn king is asking the 20-year-old singer to express herself behind the camera and direct porn stars in action.

GameLink sent a letter to Miley's people earlier this week, making the offer while applauding the singer for breaking the child star mould. They also couldn't resist taking a dig at Sinead O'Connor, with whom Miley is currently embroiled in a Twitter battle after the Irish singer expressed concern over the singer prostituting herself for her record label.

"We at GameLink have been watching your career with great interest as you break past your child star person and become and become an empowered young woman that is unapologetic about your lifestyle, especially when it comes to expressing your sexuality," GameLink's Vice President of Business Development, Jeff Dillon, wrote.

"We believe that as an empowered 21st century woman, you are the ideal choice to show the world your vision as an artist in the world of adult entertainment. GameLink would like to offer you the very lucrative opportunity to direct an adult film, giving you full creative control, for ONE MILLION dollars.

"We at GameLink feel this gives you a chance to finally show the world you are not a little girl anymore, and you won't bow to the pressures of the likes of Sinead O'Connor, who is jealous of your success."

We can just see the porn names now: Miley Gets Bangerz, (My Sex) Can't Be Tamed, The Climb(ax)...