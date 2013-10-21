JUSTIN BIEBER 'SHOCKS' STRIPPERS WITH BAD BOY BEHAVIOUR

Fresh off his eyebrow-raising visit to China's Great Wall, the 19-year-old star stopped by one of America's famed destinations — a strip club.

On Friday, October 18, the Biebs partied it up at Club V in Houston, Texas, with a bevy of scantily clad...umm...ladies?

Wearing bright red underpants, extremely low-slung jeans, and a leather jacket — which he seems to have misplaced at some point during the festivities — Justin was obviously out for a good time, reportedly "shocking" the strippers with his raunchy behavior.

In case this isn't clear: That says something.

Thanks to the wonder of social media, the whole night was documented for the world to enjoy.

"I've Danced For A Lot of Celebrities And They Normally Don't Phase Me But Justin just Had Me In Shock!" @1real_diamond tweeted before declaring, "I am now a @justinbieber Fan!"

"He touched my ass I almost fainted," she posted early Saturday morning. "He Was Like Its Real!!"

A series of snapshots also revealed the night's progression. One picture showed the pop star getting his wrist wrapped in dollars, while another showed a massive pile of bills on the floor.

We do feel obligated to note, however, that while this is a substantial pile of paper, it's comprised exclusively of $1 bills. Come on, Justin! Put some $5s in there.

Perhaps the best image from the night, however, shows Bieber chatting with boxer Floyd Mayweather (huh? why was he there?) as a topless stripper looks on, her hand partially covering her breasts.

This, of course, all comes just ahead of his much-touted music release, which happens at midnight, October 21.

Appropriately titled 'Hold Tight', Bieber's new track will kick off his Music Mondays 10-week promotional campaign.

"u have no idea. #HoldTight #MusicMondays" he tweeted on October 19, mere hours after leaving Club V.

And it seems at least some of his fans agree. @JBlazeOfficial wrote, "This next track from the bro @justinbieber is going to make the ladies go crazy! #HoldTight #PantyDropper."

Naturally, Justin retweeted that one.

While we'll have to wait and see if his newest song proves to be the panty-dropping hit he's promised, one thing is clear: Justin might still "shock" strippers, but nothing he does anymore shocks us.

