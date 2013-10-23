IT'S OFFICIAL: KIM & KANYE ENGAGED

Yep, North West's parents are engaged, E! News confirms.

The rapper, 36, rented out AT&T Park baseball stadium in San Francisco (home of the Giants), where he asked his baby mama to marry him as their close friends and family stood by to witness the momentous occasion. He reportedly asked his future mother-in-law for Kim's hand before presenting his love with a 15-carat Lorraine Schwartz ring.

Unforgettable moments in massive venues seems to be a thing for Kanye — he famously announced that he and Kim were expecting a child together in front of a giant crowd in Atlantic City last December.

But it doesn't stop there. After months of rumors of a hook-up, Kimye waited until the Cannes Film Festival in May 2012 to confirm their relationship with a major PDA sesh while surrounded by cameras.

"This is where I probably always should have been," Kim said in the February 2013 issue of Cosmopolitan. "[Marriage] is something I know that we both want in our future, but I don't have this sense of urgency about it. I have this best friend who understands me and helps me through all my tough experiences, and vice versa, you know? It just feels like this is it for me."

Kanye told Jenner on her talk show, 'Kris', that his feelings for Kim were "definitely" love at first sight when they met many years before getting together. "I was in love with her before I even got to talk to her," he said.

Needless to say, the rest of the 'Keeping Up With Kardashians' gang is ecstatic about the latest development. "A match made in heaven," Kris Jenner told E! News. "I am so happy for both of my kids, Kim and Kanye."

Khloé Kardashian shared her enthusiasm with a pair of short, exclamation point-filled tweets. "Wow!!!!! Am I dreaming??!?!" she wrote, followed three minutes later by, "Tears of JOY!!!!!!! Wow!!!!!!"

Kim's hairstylist Clyde Haygood was on the scene as well, posting the photo above of her with the ring on Instagram alongside the caption, "Guess what just happened!!!! #kimye."

Pal Jonathan Cheban was also in attendance, posting a pic of himself at third base and writing, "Grand Slam type of night! Wow.. I'm speechless!!"

This will be the third marriage for Kardashian, who famously tied the knot with basketball player Kris Humphries in 2011, only to call it quits 72 days later. She was married to music producer Damon Thomas from 2000-2004.

The wedding will be a first for West, who was engaged to longtime girlfriend Alexis Phifer for 18 months before they called things off in 2008.

The pair welcomed baby North on June 15, 2013.

Breanne L. Heldman writes for Yahoo omg!