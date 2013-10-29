News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Naomi Watts pays tribute to ex-boyfriend Heath Ledger
Naomi Watts pays tribute to ex-boyfriend Heath Ledger

KIM KARDASHIAN WENT HOME AND CHECKED OUT VAGINA AFTER BIRTH

The Hype /

Kim with baby daddy Kanye West. Credit: Getty Images

It might be relatively normal for a new mum to, oh, I don't know, go home and settle your new baby in the nursery. But not for Kim Kardashian, who has revealed that the first thing she did when she got home after giving birth to her daughter, North West, was to check out her vagina in the mirror.
KIM KARDASHIAN WENT HOME AND CHECKED OUT VAGINA AFTER BIRTH

KIM KARDASHIAN WENT HOME AND CHECKED OUT VAGINA AFTER BIRTH

PHOTO: Kim's sexy post-baby selfie

In the new episode of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians,' Kim told her sister Khloe: "When I came back from the hospital, the first thing I did was go and look at my vagina in the mirror."

Luckily for Kim, she was pretty happy with what she saw, sharing: "It looks better than before."

Kim Kardashian butt selfie pic 2013.

GALLERY:Belfies: The Rise of the Butt Selfies

Kim, who got engaged last week to her baby daddy and rapper Kanye West, previously opened up about her post-baby body and diet, saying "It's just about staying healthy - [the weight] will come off."

READ: Kim Kardashian engaged

In the new episode, Kim also spoke more about her post-baby body, telling her sister Kourtney: "As long as I have my ankles and feet back, I am loving life."

Back To Top