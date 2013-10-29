KIM KARDASHIAN WENT HOME AND CHECKED OUT VAGINA AFTER BIRTH

It might be relatively normal for a new mum to, oh, I don't know, go home and settle your new baby in the nursery. But not for Kim Kardashian, who has revealed that the first thing she did when she got home after giving birth to her daughter, North West, was to check out her vagina in the mirror.

PHOTO: Kim's sexy post-baby selfie

In the new episode of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians,' Kim told her sister Khloe: "When I came back from the hospital, the first thing I did was go and look at my vagina in the mirror."

Luckily for Kim, she was pretty happy with what she saw, sharing: "It looks better than before."

Kim, who got engaged last week to her baby daddy and rapper Kanye West, previously opened up about her post-baby body and diet, saying "It's just about staying healthy - [the weight] will come off."

READ: Kim Kardashian engaged

In the new episode, Kim also spoke more about her post-baby body, telling her sister Kourtney: "As long as I have my ankles and feet back, I am loving life."