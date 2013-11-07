MARGOT ROBBIE'S RACY PICS WITH MARRIED CO-STAR WILL SMITH

READ: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith 'living apart'?
The snaps show the pair goofing around, including one particular shot of Robbie and Smith both lifting up their shirts for the camera. The mag's source says they didn't take their photos after exiting the booth.
Despite the rumours, sources close to Will and wife Jada told Us Weekly that the pair are in fact "great."
A second source told the mag: "It was the last day of filming and everyone was taking pictures. They were just goofing around. Will is just like that. There's nothing more to it."
Will has been married for 16 years to actress Jada Pinkett Smith. The pair have two children together, Jaden, 15, and Willow, 13, both of whom have entered the film industry.
