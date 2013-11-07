MARGOT ROBBIE'S RACY PICS WITH MARRIED CO-STAR WILL SMITH

The racy photos (inset, above), obtained by Star magazine, were taken at a set party for their movie, 'Focus,' last month in New Orleans.

The snaps show the pair goofing around, including one particular shot of Robbie and Smith both lifting up their shirts for the camera. The mag's source says they didn't take their photos after exiting the booth.

The intimate photos of the co-stars have sent fresh waves of divorce rumours in Smith's direction, with the mag suggesting "[Will and Margot] were hanging all over each other, laughing like they were a new couple in love."

Despite the rumours, sources close to Will and wife Jada told Us Weekly that the pair are in fact "great."

A second source told the mag: "It was the last day of filming and everyone was taking pictures. They were just goofing around. Will is just like that. There's nothing more to it."

Will has been married for 16 years to actress Jada Pinkett Smith. The pair have two children together, Jaden, 15, and Willow, 13, both of whom have entered the film industry.

Former 'Neighbours' star Margot got her US acting break after starring in the short-lived TV series 'Pan Am,' alongside Cristina Ricci. She then filmed 'The Wolf of Wall Street' with Leonardo DiCaprio before starting work on 'Focus' with Will.

