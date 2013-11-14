JOAQUIN PHOENIX'S NEW TEENAGE GIRLFRIEND

Yup, that's right, the Oscar-nominated actor's new girlfriend is still a teenager.
The pair were spotted looking loved up this week in Rome, holding hands as they took in the sights. Joaquin is currently on the promo trail for his latest film 'Her,' including a stop at the Rome Film Festival.
"When I was younger I used to work production for arena shows in Vegas and Palm Springs, and I did artist relations for pop stars," she recently told Bullett magazine. "On Thursdays after school I would go from school to the airport, fly to Vegas, work the shows from 6am Friday until Sunday at 2am, before school.
"I had a complete double life and lied about my age, obviously, but I was really getting involved in the music world and starting to meet people."
