JOAQUIN PHOENIX'S NEW TEENAGE GIRLFRIEND

The Hype /
Joaquin Phoenix and girlfriend DJ Allie Teilz.

Joaquin (L) and girlfriend Allie. Credit: Getty Images

It's a classic Hollywood 'older man, younger woman' dating scenario. Except in this case it happens to be 39-year-old actor Joaquin Phoenix dating 19-year-old DJ Allie Teilz,
Yup, that's right, the Oscar-nominated actor's new girlfriend is still a teenager.

The pair were spotted looking loved up this week in Rome, holding hands as they took in the sights. Joaquin is currently on the promo trail for his latest film 'Her,' including a stop at the Rome Film Festival.

DJ Allie Teilz at the Lacoste Live Pool Party in April 2013.

Allie DJing at the Lacoste Live pool party in California in April this year. Credit: Getty Images

Despite Allie's young age, she's been in the music business for a few years, starting out while she was still in high school.

"When I was younger I used to work production for arena shows in Vegas and Palm Springs, and I did artist relations for pop stars," she recently told Bullett magazine. "On Thursdays after school I would go from school to the airport, fly to Vegas, work the shows from 6am Friday until Sunday at 2am, before school.

"I had a complete double life and lied about my age, obviously, but I was really getting involved in the music world and starting to meet people."

It's unclear at this stage how long the pair have been dating.

