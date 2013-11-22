SCOTT DISICK PROVES WHY NO ONE LIKES HIM (AGAIN)

News

The Hype /
Scott Disick posts picture of Khloe Kardashian with money on Instagram

Scott recently posted this pic of Khloe Kardashian sleeping under a pile of dollar bills. Credit: Scott Disick/Instagram

It seems Kourtney Kardashian's baby daddy has no problem sharing his exorbitant wealth with the world.

The reality star – and token 'bad boy' of the Kardashian family – likes to remind his fans of just how much spare cash he has lying around.

The star recently shared a snap on Instagram of a sleeping Khloe Kardashian, having a snooze under a blanket of one-dollar bills (as you do).

"Just woke up and can't sleep and missing my girl @khloekardashian," he captioned the pic.

Over 246,000 followers liked the pic, with many commenting that 'cash flashing' seems to be a favourite pastime of Disick's.

Scott Disick toilet roll money Instagram

We don't want to know what Scott does with his 'spare' money... Credit: Scott Disick/Instagram

Scott (who's Instagram profile name is @letthelordbewithyou, FYI…), recently made headlines when he shared a series of snaps featuring wads of cash around his home.

"I know yall didn't think I would actually use toilet paper!" he wrote on one picture of money folded over a toilet roll.

He also shared a pic of dollar bills covering a brand new Hermès Birkin bag, and a photo of him holding up a wad of cash to his ear like a phone.

"Hello, peasant's is that u? #f*cku," he wrote.

And just in case you weren't sure what Disick meant by peasant, he posted a helpful definition for his fans.

"Peasant. Anyone who isn't Scott Disick," the picture read.

And Scott added some hashtags just to make his message crystal clear: "#imbetterthanyou #upperclass #scottdisick #lorddisick”.

Classy, Scott.

