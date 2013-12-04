KATY PERRY JOINS UNICEF AS A GOODWILL AMBASSADOR

At a special event today at UNICEF Headquarters, global pop superstar Katy Perry was appointed UNICEF’s newest Goodwill Ambassador, with a special focus on engaging young people in the agency’s work to improve the lives of the world’s most vulnerable children and adolescents.



"Katy Perry is already a champion for children, and we look forward to hearing her ‘roar’ on behalf of UNICEF,” said UNICEF Executive Director Anthony Lake. "We are delighted that she is joining us as UNICEF’s newest Goodwill Ambassador and lending her remarkable voice to amplify the voices of children and young people around the world."



As a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Katy will work to engage young people in speaking out about the issues they believe are most important in their own lives and enlisting them more directly in coming up with solutions to those challenges. She will focus her outreach especially on children and adolescents who are most vulnerable, including those living in severe poverty, affected by violence, abuse, and neglect, and in emergency and conflict situations.



"I believe young people have the power to change their own lives, with our help,” said Katy. “I am honoured to join UNICEF as a Goodwill Ambassador, and committed to doing everything I can to help children and adolescents who come from such different backgrounds but want the same thing: a brighter future.”



Earlier this year, Katy visited Madagascar, one of the poorest countries in the world, as part of a UNICEF mission, bringing much-needed attention to the situation of children there.



In October, Katy joined in UNICEF’s celebration of the International Day of the Girl Child, lending her hit song “Roar” to the soundtrack of a new PSA to inspire girls and help them become tomorrow’s champions.



Most recently, she has called on her massive social media following to support UNICEF’s emergency relief efforts for children, including those affected by Typhoon Haiyan, which struck the Philippines in early November.



The international star was joined by Lake and Hannah Godefa, a UNICEF National Ambassador for Ethiopia, who moderated a question and answer session as part of Katy’s official welcome to UNICEF.

As a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, the 29-year-old singer joins an impressive list that also includes Amitabh Bachchan, David Beckham, Harry Belafonte, Orlando Bloom, Jackie Chan, Mia Farrow, Danny Glover, Angelique Kidjo, Liam Neeson, Leo Messi, Sir Roger Moore, Vanessa Redgrave and Susan Sarandon.