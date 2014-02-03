KEVIN AND DANIELLE JONAS DOCUMENT THE BIRTH OF THEIR BABY - WITH SPONSORED TWEETS

How you choose to bring your baby into this world is a very personal decision. There are home births. There are water births. And now, there are sponsored Twitter births. Yes, that's correct.

Oh! And, on that note, the birth of the Jonas baby Sunday was sponsored by laundry detergent, who debuted the first pic of Alena Rose Jonas on Twitter just before 3 pm (Pacific Time in the US).

Starting Saturday afternoon, Kevin Jonas began tweeting about how excited he was for the impending arrival of his first child, also 'casually' mentioning how much he loves (laundry detergent) Dreft.

Apparently, they started doing their daughter's laundry before she was out of the womb.

Then early Sunday morning he followed up with a photo of a hospital monitor explaining to friends and fans that this was the real deal. Oh, and he also told everyone to follow Dreft to stay on top of the story.

So much for that People magazine cover.

Finally, a marketing star is born!

Elizabeth Durand Streisand writes for Yahoo Celebrity