Language Warning: Video contains Expletives

She might come across as sugary-sweet, but pop star Katy Perry has a foul mouth.

KATY PERRY TELLS AUDIENCE TO 'SHUT THE F*** UP' AFTER BOOING INCIDENT

On Thursday last week, the 'Dark Horse' singer was booed while attending the Moschino runway show. Katy reportedly upset the fashionable set by running late for the show, delaying the start time by an hour and causing the ensuing jeers and heckles.

Now video (above) has surfaced online of Katy firing back at the crowd that booed her, telling them: "You're all going to get your picture, so shut the f*** up.”

Apparently Katy's sweet Snow White-esque look was clearly just for show.