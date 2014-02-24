News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Kate Hudson is expecting a girl with Danny Fujikawa
Kate Hudson is expecting a girl with Danny Fujikawa

KATY PERRY TELLS AUDIENCE TO 'SHUT THE F*** UP' AFTER BOOING INCIDENT

The Hype /

Language Warning: Video contains Expletives
She might come across as sugary-sweet, but pop star Katy Perry has a foul mouth.

KATY PERRY TELLS AUDIENCE TO 'SHUT THE F*** UP' AFTER BOOING INCIDENT

KATY PERRY TELLS AUDIENCE TO 'SHUT THE F*** UP' AFTER BOOING INCIDENT

Why was Katy Perry blasted by Beatles fans?

On Thursday last week, the 'Dark Horse' singer was booed while attending the Moschino runway show. Katy reportedly upset the fashionable set by running late for the show, delaying the start time by an hour and causing the ensuing jeers and heckles.

Katy Perry as a child, blond, sailors dress.

PICS: Stars Before They Were Sexy

Now video (above) has surfaced online of Katy firing back at the crowd that booed her, telling them: "You're all going to get your picture, so shut the f*** up.”

PICS: Fendi uses drones in Milan fashion show

Apparently Katy's sweet Snow White-esque look was clearly just for show.

Back To Top