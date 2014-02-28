The same day news broke that she called it quits with Mayer for the third (and perhaps final) time, the 29-year-old "Dark Horse" singer let her 50 million Twitter followers know it was all good as she's been otherwise engaged.

KATY PERRY IS WALKING ON AIR AFTER DELIVERING FRIEND'S BABY

Perry didn't go into detail about the home birth experience -- unlike, say, Jason Biggs who recently live-tweeted the birth of his first child, then shared (totally SFW) photos from the baby's circumcision -- so facts are a little fuzzy.

However, her sister, Angela, who tied the knot in 2012, was expecting her first child. Last month, Angela had a baby shower, so the timing sounds about right.

While Katy really seemed to enjoy the experience, talking about her growing résumé, don't expect her to quit her day job. In fact, she's gearing up for her Prismatic Tour, which kicks off in May.

The fact that she was getting ready for a world tour was reportedly an issue factoring into her split from Mayer. She knew they would be apart for long periods of time while she toured, something that caused strain on her marriage to Russell Brand.

But forget about guy drama. All that matters right now is that she's "Aunt Katy."