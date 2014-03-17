IS MARGOT ROBBIE SINGLE AGAIN?

The actress met boyfriend, New Zealand farmer Henry Aitken, while filming 'Z for Zachariah.'

Now that filming has wrapped on the apocalyptic film, word has it that Margot split with Henry as she had to relocate to London to prepare for her next film role, 'Tarzan,' alongside 'True Blood' hottie Alexander Skarsgård.

While the actress's camp hasn't confirmed the rumour, a little digging has revealed (from an unnamed source) that this isn't true and the pair are still actually dating.

Sorry boys, but you're just going to have to wait a little longer to get your date on with the gorgeous Margot!