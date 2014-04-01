LINDSAY 'TOO POOR' TO PAY HER ASSISTANT

The 27-year-old actress has parted ways with Matt Harrell because she is reportedly strapped for cash after wrapping up production on her self-titled reality show for Oprah Winfrey's OWN network.

A source told gossip website RadarOnline.com: "Matt had moved from Los Angeles to New York City to work for Lindsay..... He is extremely professional and very good at his job. Previously Matt had worked for Prince and to say working for Lindsay was difficult and chaotic would be an understatement."

Matt continued working for the 'Mean Girls' star without pay for a few weeks, as he searched for a new job.

The insider said: "Matt still agreed to accompany Lindsay to do press for the show. He even went with her for her appearance on 'Ellen.' He is hoping to get another job with another celebrity by helping Lindsay out."

The source added: "Lindsay would love to have Matt back as her assistant, but she just can't afford him. He did a really good job for her."

The troubled actress - who has been to rehab six times - admitted on Sunday night's (30.03.14) episode of her reality series that she has "come very close" to relapsing.

She said: "I do love the nightlife and hearing loud music and laughing and having fun.

"I'm sober, but it has come very close. And it's really scary."

Her sober coach Michael Cormier also decided it was time to move on and later implied he was unsure whether she had relapsed.

Asked if she is still sober, he said: "I don't know. I'm not going to discuss whether or not Lindsay is still sober. That is between Lindsay and Lindsay. I have no hard evidence that she's not."