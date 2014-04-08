KEVIN FEDERLINE HAS BABY NUMBER SIX TO BABY MAMA NUMBER 3

Kevin Federline may not have much of a six pack left around his waist these days, but he has one in the kid department.

That's because K-Fed's wife, Victoria Prince, gave birth to a new baby girl this weekend -- Kevin's sixth child!

Federline posted a pic to Instagram expressing his joy:

"Words cannot express the joy my children bring me," the caption read. "We are very excited to welcome the newest member of our family.. I love you with all my heart. @crownv_16 #thefedz #sixthman I mean #sixthwoman."

To roll call, K-Fed had two children to his ex-fianceé Shar Jackson, daughter Kori, 11, and son Kaleb, 9. He went on to have two sons with then-wife Britney Spears; Sean Preston, 8, and Jayden James, 7. He has since had daughter Jordan Kay, 2, with wife Victoria and now their new daughter.

Kevin and Victoria married last August at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas while taking a road trip with their daughter.

The PopoZão singer tricked his now wife by telling her that he had a job in Sin City, later surprising her with his proposal and their impromptu wedding. He was so confident she would say "yes" that he had already gathered 30 of their closest family and friends in Vegas to be there for their ceremony.

Victoria isn't in the entertainment industry though. Rather, she's a special education teacher who used to play professional beach volleyball.

Since his split with Spears, Federline has been a weight-loss reality TV regular, appearing on shows ranging from "Celebrity Fit Club" in the U.S. to "Excess Baggage" in Australia.

