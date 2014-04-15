TAYLOR SWIFT'S BOYFRIEND CHECKLIST

According to HollywoodLife.com, Tay Tay has made a list of the qualities she wants in her next boyfriend, and it’s “pretty intense”.

That awkward moment when Taylor thought she won a Grammy

“She’s all about finding a new boyfriend but she doesn’t want just any guy, she wants the perfect guy. She’s made a really detailed list of what she wants and it’s so intense, there aren’t many guys out there that can live up to it,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com.

So what’s on the list?

PICS: Taylor Swift's weird good luck charm

Apparently Swifty wants a man who is “on her level” when it comes to career status, and of course, leading man good looks.

Prospective boyfriends of the ‘Love Story’ singer also need to speak at least two languages, have at least one sister and a good relationship with his parents, especially his mum.

“It is very detailed and goes on and on. Her friends think she needs to chill. They think being so picky is just going to keep her single,” said the source.

Swift has one of the longest lists of ex-boyfriends in Hollywood, including Joe Jonas, Taylor Lautner, John Mayer, Jake Gyllenhaal and Harry Styles.

READ: Selena Gomez a 'new woman' at 21

Here’s hoping Taylor can count on some of her A-list girlfriends (think Karlie Kloss, Lorde, Jennifer Lawrence and Sarah Hyland) to help find her perfect man.