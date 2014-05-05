ELTON JOHN TOPS MOST GENEROUS CELEBRITIES LIST

They earn more money in a year than some of us will in a lifetime. They can also throw world class temper tantrums and diva fits. So what better way to redeem your celebrity self (or cement your idol status) than by sharing your wealth and fame through giving?

Taking out the top position on The Sunday Times' most generous celebrities in the UK is Sir Elton John, raising a whopping $43 million last year for his AIDS charities via fundraising (like his annual White Tie and Tiara Ball) and performances.

An interesting (and slightly lesser known celeb) came in second -- Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, giving away a generous $16 million.

Rowling donated her legal settlement winnings last year when she was outed as the real author behind best-selling novel The Cuckoos Calling. The author then went on to donate the global net royalties for the first three years of the book to The Soldier's Charity, a that fund assists ex-servicemen and their families, a subject on which the book was based.

Third on the list from the celeb arena was U2 frontman Bono, stumping up a hefty $14.5 million.

Golfer Colin Montgomerie beat out Becks and Posh to fourth spot, with $6.5 million in donations to UK cancer centres in memory of his late mother.

Posh and Becks (aka Victoria and David Beckham) came in fifth with $6 million, which included them donating the clothes off their backs literally to the British Red Cross Philippines Typhoon appeal (that alone raised $72,000).

Coldplay came in sixth with donations totalling $5 million, while Eric Clapton came in seventh with $4.5 million.

They might be lads, but the boys from One Direction gave a generous $4 million to come in ahead of their manager and mentor Simon Cowell, who forked out $3 million in charitable contributions.

While a select few on the list are notorious for their diva antics -- Elton and Simon we're looking at you -- we have to wonder, is their generosity enough to excuse their sometimes questionable behaviour?