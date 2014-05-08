PHOTO OF WILLOW SMITH IN BED WITH OLDER, SHIRTLESS ACTOR RAISES CONCERNS

The 13-year-old daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith was photographed lying in bed next to 'Hannah Montana' alum and 'Ender's Game' star Moises Arias, 20. The 'Whip My Hair' singer is dressed in pants and a top, but Arias, who played Rico on the Disney series, is shirtless in the shot, which he posted on Instagram.

While there is no contact between them in the black and white photo, social media was on fire with comments branding it inappropriate. Arias -- who is friends with Willow's 15-year-old brother, Jaden, as well as his sometimes gal pal Kylie Jenner, 16, and her 18-year-old sister Kendall -- deleted the photo from Instagram.

While Arias hasn't spoken out about the photo directly, a source close to him told Gossip Cop that Willow is "like a sister" to him, and he finds the speculation over a romantic relationship between them "disgusting" and "laughable."

Whether or not something inappropriate was happening between Moises and the just-barely-a-teen Willow, it's her lesson to learn, according to the parenting style of her famous mom and dad. "We don't do punishment," Will told Metro last year during a joint interview with Jaden. "The way that we deal with our kids is, they are responsible for their lives. Our concept is, as young as possible, give them as much control over their lives as possible and the concept of punishment, our experience has been -- it has a little too much of a negative quality."

He continued, "So when they do things -- and you know, Jaden, he's done things -- you can do anything you want as long as you can explain to me why that was the right thing to do for your life."

Both Will and Jada have long been letting Willow call the shots in her own life, including when she shaved off most of her hair in 2012. It was a topic that Jada found herself publicly addressing when her parenting was called into question.

"The question why I would let Willow cut her hair, first the let must be challenged," Jada wrote on Facebook. "This is a world where women [and] girls are constantly reminded that they don't belong to themselves -- that their bodies are not their own, nor their power or self-determination. I made a promise to endow my little girl with the power to always know that her body, spirit and her mind are her domain."

She has also had an unconventional education.

"I never really get to go to school because I am always on tour or with my father," she told the U.K.'s Telegraph in 2010. "There is a tutor most of the time, but usually I am working so I never get to do the lessons. The worst thing about math is all the kids are ahead of me because they go to school."

While Willow has always had more freedom than your average child, she hasn't always wanted it. Last year she dropped out of the "Annie" remake because, as Will recounted while speaking at Temple University, "She looked at me and said, 'Daddy, I have a better idea, how about I just be 12.'"

However, in this new photo she looks well beyond her early teen years, which, to many, is worrisome. And knowing that she is keeping company with an older crowd -- including the Jenner sisters, who have made headlines for partying at nightclubs -- isn't exactly reassuring.

Reps for Jada and Will have not yet responded to Yahoo's request for comment.

Suzy Byne writes for Yahoo Celebrity.