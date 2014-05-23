DO BRAD AND ANGE OWE DREAMWORLD MONEY?

Reports have surfaced that the A-List couple are yet to pay Gold Coast theme park Dreamworld after they were given exclusive after-hours access.

The A-list couples’ camp reportedly agreed to make a charitable donation to the Dreamworld Wildlife Foundation in exchange for the visits, but more than five months later, the foundation hasn't received a cent.

Park officials say they spent thousands of dollars on staff who worked late for the private visits.

The Jolie-Pitt clan was visiting Australia while Jolie was filming her second directorial effort, ‘Unbroken’.

The family visited theme parks, art galleries and shopping centres as part of their Australian holiday.

Dreamworld management refused to comment on the allegations.

It is not known whether the famous couple – who made a combined $US58 million in 2012 – knew about the promise to the park.