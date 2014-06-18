LEONARDO DICAPRIO DONATES $7.4 MILLION TO OCEAN CONSERVATION PROJECTS

LEONARDO DICAPRIO DONATES $7.4 MILLION TO OCEAN CONSERVATION FUND

Hollywood heartthrob and environmental conservationist Leonardo DiCaprio has pledged $7.4 million to assist with ocean conservation projects.

The contribution was revealed during his speech at the 'Our Ocean' conference held by the State Department in Washington D.C. overnight.

While the donation was generous -- and on top of the $3 million he contributed last year -- the 'Great Gatsby' actor was less than flattering about the current health of The Great Barrier Reef in far north Queensland.

"Since my very first dive in the Great Barrier Reef in Australia 20-years-ago to the dive I got to do in the very same location just two years ago, I've witnessed environmental devastation firsthand," DiCaprio said.

"What once had looked like an endless underwater utopia is now riddled with bleached coral reefs and massive dead zones."

DiCaprio's comments come as US President Barack Obama outlined plans to create a marine sanctuary in a large part of the central Pacific Ocean, which would ban fishing, energy exploration and other activities in the area.

