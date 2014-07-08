EX-NEIGHBOURS ACTRESS CAITLIN STASEY GOES ON BIZARRE DRUG RANT ON TWITTER

The latest bizarre antics from former Neighbours star Caitlin Stasey have just gone next level.

To rewind slightly, in late June, Caitlin, 24, embarked on a 24-hour Twitter rant, raging against everything from oral sex to Hollywood's defence of sex offenders. She also contributed to the #freethenipple movement -- which fights for women to appear topless on social media while raising awareness against censorship -- by posting number of topless photos of herself to Twitter.

Casey then went on to hit out at 16-year-old Bindi Irwin, daughter of the late Wildlife Warrior Steve Irwin, over Bindi's message to young girls, telling them to 'stop flashing so much flesh.'

Now we have two rants about drugs.

It began on July 6 with Casey's supposed 'love of drugs'.

Guys, this just in, I LOVE drugs — caitlin stasey (@caitlinstasey) July 6, 2014

Which then became advice on making 'sandwiches'.

Yummy yum lovely drugs put them in all of my sandwiches — caitlin stasey (@caitlinstasey) July 6, 2014

Which evolved into a sarcastic statement encouraging drinking.

Kids, dont do drugs, jus drink unlawful amounts of a brain numbing substance called alcohol!Not as if it causes 2.5 million deaths ANNUALLY — caitlin stasey (@caitlinstasey) July 6, 2014

A day later and we now have Casey's encouragement on 'environmental issues'.

Also, despite popular belief, I'm fiercely opposed to the illegal producing of cocaine.Destroys the rainforest, yo (I also think it's gross) — caitlin stasey (@caitlinstasey) July 7, 2014

Yet, If there were an Eco sustainable method of producing it & regulating it, Id simply just find it gross rather than morally reprehensible — caitlin stasey (@caitlinstasey) July 7, 2014

Stasey now finds herself defending her 'quiet' lifestyle.

I'm a vegetarian who doesn't drink, doesn't smoke & is constantly trying to justify going to bed while the sun is still out. — caitlin stasey (@caitlinstasey) July 7, 2014