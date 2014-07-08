EX-NEIGHBOURS ACTRESS CAITLIN STASEY GOES ON BIZARRE DRUG RANT ON TWITTER

The latest bizarre antics from former Neighbours star Caitlin Stasey have just gone next level.
To rewind slightly, in late June, Caitlin, 24, embarked on a 24-hour Twitter rant, raging against everything from oral sex to Hollywood's defence of sex offenders. She also contributed to the #freethenipple movement -- which fights for women to appear topless on social media while raising awareness against censorship -- by posting number of topless photos of herself to Twitter.
Casey then went on to hit out at 16-year-old Bindi Irwin, daughter of the late Wildlife Warrior Steve Irwin, over Bindi's message to young girls, telling them to 'stop flashing so much flesh.'
Now we have two rants about drugs.
It began on July 6 with Casey's supposed 'love of drugs'.
Which then became advice on making 'sandwiches'.
Which evolved into a sarcastic statement encouraging drinking.
A day later and we now have Casey's encouragement on 'environmental issues'.
Stasey now finds herself defending her 'quiet' lifestyle.