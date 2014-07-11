NATURAL WOMAN: RACHEL MCADAMS GOES MAKE-UP FREE ON MAG COVER

Rachel McAdams Make-Up Free For Allure Cover (Pic)

The Notebook actress boldly went with what appears to be no makeup not for an #unfiltered selfie but for an international magazine. And… she looks gorgeous.

The 35-year-old seems to have passed on eyeliner, mascara, and lipstick for the August 2014 cover of Allure. Her skin looked flawless and fresh as she showed off her movie star smile. (A rep for the magazine would not confirm that she's makeup free.) The brunette's hair had slight curls and was sculpted around her face.

Rachel going sans cosmetics must have made her sister's job quite easy. Kayleen McAdams, the younger sibling of the actress, is a makeup artist for the stars, including her sis and celebrities from Sofia Vergara to Lily Collins.

While Rachel's fresh face is making headlines today, it was her The Notebook co-star and ex-boyfriend, Ryan Gosling, in the news yesterday after word leaked that he's [expecting his first child with girlfriend Eva Mendes. So fans of the movie will likely never get to see the reel-to-real-life pair reunite. Sigh!

