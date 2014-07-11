'GAME OF THONES' AUTHOR GEORGE R. R. MARTIN TELLS FANS TO 'F--K OFF'

'GAME OF THONES' AUTHOR GEORGE RR MARTIN TELLS FANS TO 'F--K OFF'

There has been plenty of speculation about 'Game of Thrones' author George R. R. Martin's health from fans -- as in, is he healthy enough to finish writing the best-selling book series, A Song of Ice and Fire, on which the TV show is based, or will he die first?

READ: Geroge R. R. Martin will kill you...for a price

For the man who holds no characters sacred, he had a very succinct message for his fans: flipping them the bird and a simple 'f--k you.'

The hostile gesture went down during an interview with Swiss daily newspaper, Tages-Anzeiger when asked about the fans' concerns.

CHECK IT OUT: How Tyrion Lannister won the internet

"Well, I find that question, you know, pretty offensive frankly, when people start to speculate about my death and my health. So f--k you to those people," he said.

While fans have been pushing for the final book(s) in the series, he refuses to move any faster than his current writing schedule allows.

WATCH: 'GoT' leads Emmy nominees

"I'm 65 years old now; I’ve been writing professionally since 1971. I know my working methods. I don’t work when I travel, I don’t work in hotels, I don’t work on airplanes, I don't work on trains. I work at home, when I have a nice, big uninterrupted block of time in which I can really lose myself in my work."

READ: Should their be more male nudity in 'Game of Thrones'?

The last book in the series, A Dance with Dragons came six years after its predecessors in the series, so for now, fans are just going to have to sit tight.