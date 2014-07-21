GAME OF THRONES STAR DENIED ACCESS TO BUSINESS CLASS LOUNGE

Maisie Williams – who plays fan favourite Arya on the hit HBO show 'Game of Thrones' – took to Twitter to vent her frustration when she wasn’t allowed in to the British Airways business class lounge.
READ: Should their be more male nudity on 'Game of Thrones'?
Williams was denied access as she is 17, and the lounge calls for a minimum age of 18.
Surprisingly, British Airways responded to her complaint.
“I’m not saying I deserve special treatment…Just saying if 16-18 yr olds are grown up enough to travel 5,400 miles around the world,” she continued.
“I’m sure we can handle sitting quietly in the damn lounge.”
It seems she isn’t alone in her frustration, with singer Ed Sheeran jumping on board to support her.
Williams and Sheeran aren’t the only celebs who have been disgruntled with the UK’s biggest airline.
PICS: The best ever airports to spend time in
In 2012, Kim Kardashian famously accused the airline of stealing her luggage.