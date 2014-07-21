GAME OF THRONES STAR DENIED ACCESS TO BUSINESS CLASS LOUNGE

Maisie Williams – who plays fan favourite Arya on the hit HBO show 'Game of Thrones' – took to Twitter to vent her frustration when she wasn’t allowed in to the British Airways business class lounge.

READ: Should their be more male nudity on 'Game of Thrones'?

Williams was denied access as she is 17, and the lounge calls for a minimum age of 18.

Denied from the business lounge once again for being under 18 and without an adult.. @British_Airways sort your shit out. — Maisie Williams (@Maisie_Williams) July 20, 2014

Surprisingly, British Airways responded to her complaint.

@Maisie_Williams Hi Maisie. We're sorry if you were disappointed, lounge guests must be 18 or older. We look forward to welcoming you soon. — British Airways (@British_Airways) July 20, 2014

Yes.. @British_Airways fully understand that, my question is why? Why can we travel alone but not use the lounge? It makes no sense. — Maisie Williams (@Maisie_Williams) July 20, 2014

“I’m not saying I deserve special treatment…Just saying if 16-18 yr olds are grown up enough to travel 5,400 miles around the world,” she continued.

“I’m sure we can handle sitting quietly in the damn lounge.”

It seems she isn’t alone in her frustration, with singer Ed Sheeran jumping on board to support her.

Ah British airways. You failed again. — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) July 20, 2014

Williams and Sheeran aren’t the only celebs who have been disgruntled with the UK’s biggest airline.

PICS: The best ever airports to spend time in

In 2012, Kim Kardashian famously accused the airline of stealing her luggage.

Very disappointed in British Airways for opening my luggage & taking some special items of mine!Some things are sentimental ¬ replaceable — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 27, 2012