LEONARDO DICAPRIO 'CHEERED' WHEN BLOOM PUNCHED BIEBER

IT CONTINUES... BIEBER TAUNTS BLOOM WITH PHOTOS ON INSTAGRAM

It’s the bust-up between two of Hollywood’s biggest names that has everyone talking…and celebrities offering their support.

Namely, playboy actor Leonardo DiCaprio, who reportedly cheered on Orlando Bloom as he attempted to deck The Biebs.

"I went there with friends with dinner. We were on the table next to Orlando Bloom and Leonardo DiCaprio," eyewitness and Spanish journalist Anastasia Skolkova told The Mirror.

"Justin said something when he came in which was aimed at Orlando, who then jumped onto a sofa to try and get at Justin," she said.

"It was amazing. Everyone stood up and started watching like it was a show and clapping. DiCaprio was flipping out and Lindsay Lohan was trying to call them."

Skolkova also said that it "wasn’t just the one punch thrown".

But ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ star and Lohan aren’t the only big names who are #TeamBloom.

Check out the other stars that have shared their support for Orlando:

.@TheLadBible: Orlando has won infinite lad points after punching Justin Bieber last night in Ibiza For the shire! http://t.co/yotFnVReEj” — Dominic Monaghan (@DomsWildThings) July 30, 2014

Orlando Bloom punched @justinbieber and his hand must be sore today...from all the high fives he received! -- @jimmyfallon — Drake Bell (@DrakeBell) July 31, 2014

Orlando Bloom punched Justin Bieber? My teenage crush punched this generation's teenage crush! — Mara Wilson (@MaraWritesStuff) July 30, 2014

Orlando Bloom didn't try to punch Bieber. It looks like he tried to flick him in the head. That's way, WAY better. — Stephen Amell (@amellywood) July 30, 2014

I'm glad Orlando Bloom smashed that weiner Justin Bieber. #smashedweiner — Candice Accola (@CandiceAccola) July 30, 2014

Yesterday, Bieber took the fight to social media, posting (and then deleting) a picture of Bloom’s ex-wife (and Bieber’s rumoured hook-up) Miranda Kerr.

He then posted a snap of Orlando looking as though he was wiping away a tear to his 18 million Instagram followers. Ouch.