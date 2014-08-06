OLIVIA WILDE BREASTFEEDS, PLAYS WITH SON OTIS IN GLAMOUR MAG PHOTO SHOOT

'The Longest Week' actress, who welcomed a son, Otis, with fiancé Jason Sudeikis in April, is a master multitasker in her new cover shoot for September's Glamour magazine, which features photos of the auburn-haired beauty breastfeeding and playing with the baby while also modeling couture.

In one photo, the 30-year-old holds the diapered baby on the counter of a diner, where the shoot took place, staring happily at her adorable creation.

A second shot shows her with her black and white dress partially uncovered as she feeds him in a booth, a mother-son moment she described as "natural."

"Being shot with Otis is so perfect because any portrait of me right now isn't complete without my identity as a mother being a part of that," she told the mag, which goes on sale Aug. 12.

"Breast-feeding is the most natural thing. I don't know, now it feels like Otis should always be on my breast. It felt like we were capturing that multifaceted woman we've been discussing — that we know we can be. You can be someone who is at once maternal and professional and sexy and self-possessed."

However, Wilde noted that it's not always so glamorous, saying, "[But] I mean, I certainly don't really look like that when I'm [typically] breast-feeding. And there's usually a diaper involved." (She later tweeted that Otis relieved himself on her pretty dress.)

Otis ordered milkshakes. Luckily I had some on me. Then he peed on my dress. Good kid. #boobfood #whennaturecalls pic.twitter.com/YC9OcJuRod — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) August 5, 2014

Wilde revealed that she never fretted over balancing motherhood and a career, thanks to her own mother, Leslie Cockburn, a writer and filmmaker who made documentaries for PBS's 'Frontline' and was a Princeton journalism professor.

"My mom is such a badass working mother," she said. "That inspired me when I was pregnant. I wasn't going to sacrifice myself because I was becoming a mother."

As for Wilde's wedding plans with 38-year-old Sudeikis, whom she was adorably cuddling with as they walked around Montreal this week, they are on the slow track.

"We're engaged, but no specific plans yet — we just have to find the time to put it together," she said. "In many ways, a child is more of a commitment. We are fully committed and really happy as a family. And there's no definition of the 'normal family' anymore. Kids today are growing up with so many different definitions of family. I guess what I'm saying is that I don't feel any pressure to do it. But I think it will be really fun."

And she has no regrets about her first marriage to Italian prince Tao Ruspoli, whom she married in 2003 at the age of 19 and divorced in 2011. She said she "wouldn't be this person" without him and noted that they "grew up" together.

"Now I'm in a much wiser, more centered place in life," she said. "I think if we can see people in our lives as chapters, we have a much healthier perspective about the whole thing. It's like it had to happen the way it happened. Jason and I lived two blocks away from each other for years and never met."

When she finally did meet the 'Saturday Night Live' alum, her life changed forever — and she's certainly embracing it.

Suzy Byrne writes for Yahoo Celebrity.