JEFF GOLDBLUM WINS THE INTERNET IN EPIC 'JURASSIC PARK' WEDDING PHOTO

Jeff Goldblum has just won the internet by appearing in a dinosaur wedding photo. That's right folks. A. Dinosaur. Wedding. Photo.

Every other wedding guest until the end of time can just go home, because really, no one can compete after this.

The 61-year-old 'Jurassic Park' actor agreed to appear in the hilarious wedding party photo for Pamela and Jesse Sargent, who are friends of his fiancé, Emilie Livingston.

Taken by photographer Adam Biesenthal, the group is seen fleeing in front of a picturesque lake, with a T-Rex chasing them in the background.

Speaking to Esquire, the photographer said Goldblum was "...a very cool guy, who when the groom asked him to do this shot he enthusiastically agreed and as one commenter mentioned, was the only one who really got into character (aside from the one groomsman on the right). Everyone else kept smiling the whole time!"

We can't help but wonder what that actor has planned for his own upcoming nuptials, after he proposed to 31-year-old Livingston in July during a vacation in Hawaii.

"I'm happy as a clam with her. I feel lucky, lucky, lucky," Goldblum has said of Livingston, a former Olympic rhythmic gymnast.

Goldblum has been married twice before, first to actress Patricia Gaul, then to his 'Fly' co-star Geena Davis for three years.