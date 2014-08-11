JACKIE O WALKS OFF RADIO SHOW AFTER ON-AIR FIGHT WITH KYLE

It seems Jackie O wasn’t in the mood for any of Kyle’s trademark antics this morning, after she walked off their radio show mid-show this morning.

Jackie claimed Kyle Sandilands had left her and the team "high and dry" on Friday, after he called in sick at the last minute.

"If you girls vomited in the car I don’t think you’d come to work either," argued Kyle.

"Yes, we would actually," said Jackie.

"Have you got the sh*ts or something?" asked Kyle.

A snappy Jackie replied "a little bit".

Frustrated with Jackie’s questioning, Kyle replied that he could "go home again…I don’t have to put up with [this]".

"You’re always sick on a Friday…I’m just putting it out there," Jackie O said.

"Well, too bad," said Kyle.

It seems the pair couldn’t get the show back on track, with Kyle telling listeners 40 minutes later that Jackie had walked out.

"In the spirit of transparency, I’d like to let everyone know that Jackie and I, during the news, have had an argument and Jackie’s left," he told the show.

"I’m not going to go into how, why, when and who said what, what happened, anything that got flicked around…she’s just not here."

Sandilands is currently continuing the show on his own.