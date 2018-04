VIN DIESEL BREAKS THE INTERNET WITH STEAMY NUDE SHOWER PIC

There's a reason actor Vin Diesel is the most popular man on Facebook -- because he gives his fans what they want. And in this case, it's a naughty black-and-white nude shower selfie.

While other photos on Vin's Facebook page have shown Vin with his kids, Vin feeding a lion and even Vin in pogo shoes in a field with cows (we kid you not), this photo seems to have captured his fans' interest with over 1.6 million likes, 89,000 shares and 73,000 comments.

All we can say is We Luh Yah Papi.