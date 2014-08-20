BILL COSBY SHARES AWKWARD SEX STORY WITH JIMMY FALLON

Legendary comedian Bill Cosby has shared hilarious details of his still active sex life while appearing onthis week.

Recently celebrating his 77th birthday, host Jimmy also congratulated the comedian, asking, "Did you get cake on your birthday?"

Bill quipped, "No. I got my wife."

While Jimmy tried to stop Bill from explaining further, the 77-year-old 'Cosby Show' actor silenced him before continuing his story.

"No, no, you can't stop me," Bill said. "Because you're going to be [77] one day."

"The most frightening thing that you can hear from your wife on your birthday, when you are 'carrying on' -- you understand? -- at age 77, is to hear your wife, who is seven years younger than you, say 'keep going'."

Kinda reminds us of finding out as a kid that we weren't an immaculate conception -- totally awkward.

