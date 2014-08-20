News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Em Rata sparks pregnancy rumours with cryptic post
Em Rata sparks pregnancy rumours with cryptic post

BILL COSBY SHARES AWKWARD SEX STORY WITH JIMMY FALLON

The Hype /
Bill Cosby on Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon August 2014.

Credit: NBCU via Getty Images

Legendary comedian Bill Cosby has shared hilarious details of his still active sex life while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week.
BILL COSBY SHARES AWKWARD SEX STORY WITH JIMMY FALLON

BILL COSBY SHARES AWKWARD SEX STORY WITH JIMMY FALLON

Recently celebrating his 77th birthday, host Jimmy also congratulated the comedian, asking, "Did you get cake on your birthday?"

Aussie Aussie Aussie! Miranda Kerr drinks beer with Jimmy Fallon

Bill quipped, "No. I got my wife."

While Jimmy tried to stop Bill from explaining further, the 77-year-old 'Cosby Show' actor silenced him before continuing his story.

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham.

PICS: Hilarious Celeb Sex Tales

"No, no, you can't stop me," Bill said. "Because you're going to be [77] one day."

"The most frightening thing that you can hear from your wife on your birthday, when you are 'carrying on' -- you understand? -- at age 77, is to hear your wife, who is seven years younger than you, say 'keep going'."

Kinda reminds us of finding out as a kid that we weren't an immaculate conception -- totally awkward.

Related: Britney Spears offers Jimmy Fallon a spanking

Related: JWoww inflicts two-year sex ban on fiancè

Back To Top