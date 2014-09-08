LINDSAY LOHAN ACCUSED OF STEALING IDEA FOR FASHION APP

The 28-year-old has been hit with a cease-and-desist letter from a former business partner, who claims the actress stole the idea for a 'virtual closet' fashion app.

Back in 2013, Lohan and her brother, Michael Jr., agreed to help entrepreneur Filma Potik with 'Spotted Friend', an app that gives users a chance to view the "virtual closets" of their friends and celebrities.

The pair has since parted ways with Potik, but last month, Michael was raising funds for a very similar app, called 'Vigme', with new business partner Christopher Roth.

The cease-and-desit letter came from Potik, who is threatening legal action if the Lohan’s don’t stop their involvement with the new app.

"In 2014, after being members of the company for over a year, without any warning, the Lohans and Mr. Roth launched a competing company and improperly took proprietary information and intellectual property from Spotted Friend to start the new business," the letter says.

"We inted to take all action necessary…to protect Spotted Friend’s and Mr. Potik’s legal rights and commercial interested."

Lohan’s attorney’s have denied any wrongdoing, saying "Lindsay Lohan’s business relationship concerning this Web site are inaccurate and clearly designed to capitalize on her worldwide recognition as a fashion icon".