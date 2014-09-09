BRITNEY'S EX CHEATED WITH A PORN STAR?!

At the end of last month Britney Spears broke up with her boyfriend, David Lucado, following rumours that he had cheated on her.

Why would you cheat on Britney? Credit: Instagram

Which, to us, is just baffling because who in their right mind would cheat on BRITNEY BLOOMIN' SPEARS?

Well apparently it gets even more grim, with the rumour mill suggesting that 27-year-old David didn't just cheat with any old woman, but with an actual hardcore porn star.

As in, an actual adult movie star who goes by the name of Cali Lee and has even filmed with one of the biggest stars in the business, Ron Jeremy.

Which we're guessing means that she is kind of a big deal?

We're not too up to speed with the adult entertainment industry if we're being honest.

Earlier this year it was rumoured that there was video evidence of David getting up close and personal with a mystery woman behind Britney's back, and that woman has turned out to be 24-year-old Latina Cali.

However, reports say that Britney's dad, Jamie, bought the tape off the media for a substantial amount of money so that he could show it to her but also ensure that the video never went public and caused the 33-year-old any embarrassment.

Brit appeared to dump the love rat pretty sharpish after 18 months together, taking to her Twitter page to confirm the news, simply tweeting:

Ahhhh the single life! — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) August 28, 2014

She also posted yet another classic video to her Instagram page in light of the couple's split, in it the popstar says to the camera: "Okay, if you ever have a really, really sh*tty day find someone with shoes with hearts on them."

The camera then pans to an unknown girl, who very much does have hearts on her shoes, before Britney turns the camera back to her and says: "Made my day!"

They do say it's the little things in life.

Anyways, if these rumours of David Lucado's grim, grim infidelity turn out to be true then we say that Brit had a lucky escape, and good on her for ending things immediately.

We just hope that she had a good wash after she gave him the boot.

