JOAN RIVERS BANNED THREE FAMOUS FEMALE FACES FROM HER FUNERAL

Trust Joan Rivers to have dictated who could and couldn't attend her funeral.

Joan Rivers's personal doctor began to perform an unauthorised biopsy on the 81-year-old just before she went into cardiac arrest, CNN reports.

The barbed wit of the late female comedian, who passed away last week at the age of 81 after suffering complications during a routine throat surgery, is still being felt from beyond the grave.

A recent interview with the Sunday Times Magazine revealed that Joan had banned three very famous female faces from attending her funeral -- an eerie foresight in and of itself, as well showing off Joan's trademark scathing wit.

First up, Joan banned First Lady Michelle Obama, branding her "a tranny."

Second on the list was Adele, who fared little better, being referred to as "fat."

Finally Joan banned fellow female comedian Chelsea Handler, whom Joan referred to as a "drunk" and a "whore." Ouch.

During the same interview, Joan quipped that "nobody, when I die, is going to say, 'How young?' They're going to say, 'She had a great ride.'"

Joan's actual funeral was indeed a full showbiz affair, with stars including Hugh Jackman, who reportedly performed during the service, actress Whoopi Goldberg and radio shock jock Howard Stern, who gave the eulogy.

Joan previously wrote about her high expectations for her own funeral in her 2012 book, I Hate Everyone... Starting With Me.

"I want my funeral to be a huge showbiz affair with lights, cameras, action," Joan wrote.

"I want Meryl Streep crying, in five different accents... I want to look gorgeous, better dead than I do alive. I want to be buried in a Valentino gown and I want Harry Winston to make me a toe tag. And I want a wind machine so that even in the casket my hair is blowing just like Beyonce's."