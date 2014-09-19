Though few and far between, dissenting voices against Disney smash hit 'Frozen' can be found – with 'The Big Bang Theory' star Mayim Bialik slating the movie over its oft-proclaimed 'feminist' plot.

'BIG BANG THEORY' STAR SLAMS SO-CALLED 'FEMINIST' 'FROZEN'

In a blog post on parenting site Kveller.com, Bialik, who plays Amy in the award-winning sitcom, explains why both she and her sons hated the movie.

“Oh my gosh. I know, I’m about to lose more fans than when I declared myself a proud liberal Zionist during Operation Protective Edge,” she begins.

"Well, I have to speak the truth: My sons and I did not like ‘Frozen’."

She then goes on to take apart the notion that the film promotes feminism with its central female characters Elsa and Anna.

"Sure, it’s sort of hidden, but the search for a man/love/Prince is still the reigning plot line in the movie, as it is with pretty much all movies for young people which are animated," she writes.

"The sister’s desire to marry this guy she just met, and the other sister getting mad at her – we still have a plot about the identification of a woman being based on her desire and search to meet a man.

"Of course, in general, in the Universe, heterosexual women tend to want to meet men and I am one of those women. My issue is not that.

"My issue is that this is a movie geared to small children who I don’t think need to be focusing on that as the main driving plot of a movie, especially when it’s not a literary or historically-based fairy tale.”

She also takes issue with the image of the female characters.

"OK, my biggest problem with this movie was the way the female characters are drawn and animated. The male characters look like cartoon men. They have some exaggerated features, sure. But by and large, they look like they have the proportions of human beings.

"Not so with our lead ladies. They have ginormous eyes. Like really ridiculously big. Teeny-tiny ski slope noses. Exaggerated delicate ski sloppiness, actually. Barbie doll proportions of their bodies in general: tiny waists, ample busts, and huge heads.

"They look like dolls. They don’t look like the same species as the male characters even! What’s up with that?! My sons thought the females looked like BRATZ dolls, truth be told. I kind of agree."

Ben Arnold writes for Yahoo Movies UK&IE.