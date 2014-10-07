October is family celebration month on Blake Lively's lifestyle website, Preserve, and that's no accident.

BLAKE LIVELY AND RYAN REYNOLDS ARE EXPECTING!

The actress and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, are starting a family of their own.

The site announced their theme early Monday morning and shared — buried deep within the post — a beautiful shot of the former Gossip Girl star cradling her small, pregnant belly.

The photo was taken by the mum-to-be's brother, Eric Lively.

Blake, 27, and Ryan, 37, met on the set of 2011's The Green Lantern. Rumours began to swirl that they were dating in October of that year when they were photographed together leaving his apartment.

They tied the knot in September 2012 at Boone Hall Plantation in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, where The Notebook was filmed. Their wedding was as surprising as their baby announcement — they kept it very hush-hush and details trickled out on after the fact.

The couple largely avoided being photographed together on the red carpet, but that began to change late last year.

They've attended several high-profile events in 2014, including the Met Gala and the premiere of his film Captives at the Cannes Film Festival, looking elegant and comfortable together.

Blake and Ryan have been candid about their plans to start a family. After he told Details magazine last year that they would "love to have a big family," she said to Marie Claire in August, "I gotta get started. If I could spit out a litter of kids, I would."

In the same interview, she talked about what makes them work as a pair.

"We've never gone a week without seeing each other," she said. "There's no major decision that I make without him. The best part is when we turn off our phones and just talk and hang out. He's my best, best friend. What do you do with your best friend? You do nothing."

This will be the first child for both of them.

Reynolds's ex-wife, Scarlett Johansson, and her fiancé, Romain Dauriac, welcomed their first child, daughter Rose Dorothy, last month.

Breanne L. Heldman writes for Yahoo Celebrity.