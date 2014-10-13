LARRY DAVID RESPONDS TO THE NEWS HE IS JLAW'S CRUSH

Actor, writer, comedian and producer Larry David was given a chance to respond to the revelation that Jennifer Lawrence has a major crush on him at the New Yorker Festival over the weekend.

Lawrence revealed her affections in a recent interview with ''Vanity Fair, where she also spoke about the recent nude photo hacking.

"I'm in love with him, and I have been for a really long time," the 24-year-old Hunger Games star told the magazine.

"I worship Woody Allen, but I don’t feel it below the belt the way I do for Larry David," she said.

When asked about the starlet’s crush, David responded, "smart kid."

"It’s a shame that I’m about 40 years older than she is," he continued.

The Seinfeld co-creator also joked about Lawrence’s "below the belt" comments, saying "maybe she’s referring to her knees."

So are Larry David and Jennifer Lawrence set to be the new Hollywood power couple? Don’t count on it.

"I don’t think I could do it. On the one hand it’s very flattering and on another hand, it’s kind of a shame – in terms of timing," David said.

"I’d have fun watching the reality show of it, though," he laughed.

During the Festival, David also revealed he hasn’t ruled out the possibility of another season of the Emmy-nominated Curb Your Enthusiasm.

"I’m not ruling it out…I would consider it," he told an excited audience.