Singer, actor, dancer, and all-around helluva guy Justin Timberlake posted his first Instagram photo featuring both him and his wife, actress Jessica Biel.

JT AND JESS MAKE THEIR INSTAGRAM DEBUT

The picture of the twosome relaxing on a cliff-side bench overlooking the beaches of New Zealand was an instant hit, garnering more than 334K likes in about 18 hours.

Along with the photo, Timberlake included a quote from the great Ferris Bueller, a guy who knew a thing or two about stopping to smell the roses.

"Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it."

No doubt that life does move fast for Timberlake and Biel.

Justin is currently wrapping up a major part of his 20/20 Experience World Tour with three performances in Auckland, New Zealand. After that, J.T. will take a month off from performing before starting a new leg in the States.

He and Jessica will celebrate their second wedding anniversary on Sunday.

Timberlake also shared another photo. No Jessica in this one, but fans will appreciate the pose.

Mike Krumboltz writes for Yahoo Celebrity.