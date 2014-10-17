Comedian Chelsea Handler was kind enough to share a lovely tale from her recent holiday when she sat down with Conan O’Brien this week.

CHELSEA HANDLER: JASON BIGGS PEED ON MY FACE

And by 'lovely tale', we mean she told everyone about the time that Orange Is The New Black star Jason Biggs urinated on her face.

RELATED: Is Jason's MH370 tweet 'too soon'?

"There’s this horrifying video on the web… Jason Biggs is standing on what appears to be a dock, and there’s no other way to say it…He’s urinating on you," said O’Brien.

"I had to bring it up because I think we need an explanation."

Handler – who finished up her talk show Chelsea Lately earlier this year – explained that the shower wasn’t exactly…expected.

"The tone in your voice indicates that I was privy to this…I did not want to be urinated on…" she laughed.

RELATED: Why Chelsea Handler was banned from Joan Rivers' funeral

"I got off the boat, and there’s a little below deck. So I jumped off of it and the tide was very strong so I was holding onto it because we were getting in another boat to go to the beach," she explained.

When she looked up, Handler says, "Jason’s penis was there and he was urinating on my face".

While it’s been a busy year for Biggs in the controversy stakes (who could forget his ill-time MH17 tweet?), Handler notes that she saw the comedic value in the stunt.

"I thought it was so funny that somebody would pee on someone’s face, that I was laughing so hard I couldn’t swim away. I was trapped. I was in a urinary Bermuda Triangle," she said.

"I can deal with it, I don’t have a problem with urine. There are things that are way more disgusting than that. TO me, it’s funny that somebody can be that rude to another person. That made me really happy."

Better you than us, Chelsea!