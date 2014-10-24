KHLOE KARDASHIAN CAN'T FIND EX LAMAR ODOM TO DIVORCE HIM

That awkward moment when you're very much ready to finalise your divorce and your ex-husband is MIA - isn't that right Khloe Kardashian?

KHLOE KARDARSHIAN CAN'T FIND EX LAMAR ODOM TO DIVORCE HIM

WATCH: Kim K predicted her stardom in an obnoxious video from 1994

Yep, whilst the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is ready to move on with her life, ex-hubby Lamar Odom is very much missing, amid rumours that he's refusing to sign the papers.

Convenient.

PICS: Hollywood Celebs with HUGE Families

Reports this week suggest that whilst Khlo is "desperate for divorce," Lamar has made himself scarce and is dodging the whole thing.

30-year-old Khloe filed for divorce ten months ago, but an insider told Us Weekly: "Khloe can't even get in touch with him right now."

Another added: "He refuses to sign the divorce papers."

Awks.

Even more annoyingly for Khloe, a friend close to the 34-year-old basketball player has told the magazine than he's keen to get back together.

Guess Who: Weird Celeb Relatives

In the words of Taylor Swift, can you say "We are never ever, ever, getting back together"?

Rachel Pilcher writes for Yahoo Celebrity UK&IE.