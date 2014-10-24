KHLOE KARDASHIAN CAN'T FIND EX LAMAR ODOM TO DIVORCE HIM

News

Bachelor In Paradise promo teases 'three shock exits'

Rachel Pilcher, editing by Yahoo7 Staff
The Hype /

That awkward moment when you're very much ready to finalise your divorce and your ex-husband is MIA - isn't that right Khloe Kardashian?

Yep, whilst the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is ready to move on with her life, ex-hubby Lamar Odom is very much missing, amid rumours that he's refusing to sign the papers.

Convenient.

Reports this week suggest that whilst Khlo is "desperate for divorce," Lamar has made himself scarce and is dodging the whole thing.

30-year-old Khloe filed for divorce ten months ago, but an insider told Us Weekly: "Khloe can't even get in touch with him right now."

Another added: "He refuses to sign the divorce papers."

Awks.

Even more annoyingly for Khloe, a friend close to the 34-year-old basketball player has told the magazine than he's keen to get back together.

In the words of Taylor Swift, can you say "We are never ever, ever, getting back together"?





Rachel Pilcher writes for Yahoo Celebrity UK&IE.

