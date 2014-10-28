OOPS! OPRAH'S DRIVER RUNS OVER WOMAN'S FOOT, OPRAH CONSOLES WOMAN WITH SELFIE

If this isn't a crazy Tinsletown story we don't know what is.

Oprah Winfrey, aka former Queen of Day Time TV and giver of all gifts great, had an embarrassing moment over the weekend when her driver accidentally ran over a woman's foot in Miami, Florida.

READ: LiLo blames Oprah for having to leave New York

According to Page Six, Lori Geller was arriving to restaurant Prime 112 for dinner on Saturday night when it all went down.

"We were crossing the street to arrive at the restaurant, and there were a lot of cameras. I could see a big crowd of security guards, and as soon as Oprah got into the car, it pulled out from the curb, and a wheel went over my foot," Lori told Page Six.

"I was wearing heels, my toe was trapped under the wheel and I fell to the ground, hitting my coccyx and my head."

Her husband banged on the window of the giant SUV when it happened, alerting the driver to the problem.

Enter Oprah.

"The driver reversed off my foot and Oprah jumped out. She couldn't have been nicer and more gracious," Lori said, adding, "She looked really shocked and asked me if I was OK, and took a good look at my foot. I wasn't hurt, and I told her I was fine."

PICS: Oprah has a crappy day

So how did Aunty O make amends? By offering to take a selfie of course.

"Oprah said, 'Well, that’s worth a picture,' and she put her arm around me and we took some photos."

Of course Oprah got off relatively light in this case, because a meeting with Big O has been on Lori's to-do list for a while.

"It has always been on my bucket list to meet Oprah, but I could never have imagined it would be because her driver ran over my toe. It's a crazy story."