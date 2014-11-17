COLIN FARRELL WANTS GAY MARRIAGE LEGALISED FOR HIS BROTHER

COLIN FARRELL WANTS GAY MARRIAGE FOR HIS BROTHER

Colin Farrell is a man on a mission. That mission just happens to be legalising same-sex marriage in his home country of Ireland -- a subject close to his heart.

The 38-year-old actor wrote an open letter in the Sunday World, telling the public he thinks its "INSANE" that his brother, who is gay, had to go to Canada to get legally married.

An upcoming referendum on legalising same-sex marriage has seen the actor speak out publicly in support of his brother.

Colin wrote, "I think I found out my brother wasn’t grovelling in heterosexual mud like most boys our age when I was around 12.

"My brother Eamon didn't choose to be gay. Yes, he chose to wear eyeliner to school and that probably wasn’t the most pragmatic response to the daily torture he experienced at the hands of school bullies. But he was always proud of who he was."

Colin went on to describe his brother as currently living in Dublin "in peace and love with his husband of some years, Steven.

"They are about the healthiest and happiest couple I know. They had to travel a little farther than down the aisle to make their vows, though, to Canada, where their marriage was celebrated.

"That’s why this is personal to me. The fact that my brother had to leave Ireland to have his dream of being married become real is insane. INSANE."

He then urged the Irish people to vote yes in May next year, writing, "We will lead by example. Let's lead toward light."

Read the full letter here.