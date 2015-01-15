Gwyneth Paltrow Dishes on J.Law, Her Former Flames, and Famous Friends

Gwyneth Paltrow has opened up to Howard Stern about her former flames - including her ex-fiancé Brad Pitt. Photo: Getty Images

The 42-year-old actress has been busy promoting Mortdecai, and it's a good thing too since Johnny Depp (the star of the film) seems to be completely MIA.

As part of her talk show tour, Gwyneth stopped by the The Howard Stern Show, where Howard got her to dish about everything from her former flames — Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck — to Chris Martin's current flame to (gasp!) blow jobs.

If you didn't catch the riveting interview, here are a few of Paltrow's best bites...

1. On Jennifer Lawrence:

When Stern made a comment about "J.Law" and those reports that Gwyneth wasn't a fan of Chris's on-again girlfriend, she replied, "Who says I don't approve? I respect him as the father of my children and it's his life, and it's his decision, and I do think that he loves the kids so much and I don't think he would be with someone who wasn't great."

2. On Her Split From Chris Martin:

"I'm good," shared Gwyneth, who had nothing but praise for her ex-husband, calling him "lovely" and "such a sweetheart." She continued, "The idea is you try to [separate] with minimal acrimony. You say, 'Look, we're a family. We have kids. We're always gonna be a family, and let's try to find all the positives in our relationship, all the things that brought us together and the friendship.' And we actually have a really strong friendship, we laugh, we have fun. There are times when it's really difficult and things happen and... I'm sure he doesn't want to hang out with me and I don't want to hang out with him, but for the sake of the kids you do it, but you also don't do it all tense. You really say, 'I really want to find my love for you. I want to forgive you and I want you to forgive me and lets have some fun as a family.'"

3. On That Term Conscious Uncoupling:

"I made a mistake in that I didn't give it context. Like, I didn't say, 'This is... a philosophy,'" she explained. "But it's a very noble idea, and it's a great thing, I think, to try to do for your kids. And it's working, but it is kind of a goofy term and I didn't know it was going to cause such a big thing."

4. On Co-Parenting:

"We're lucky in that our parenting styles and philosophies overlap a lot," she said, discussing how she's not the "mean mum" and he's not the "cool dad." She added, "We see eye to eye on how to do it… I don't [compete with him], and he's a really good dad and he's really involved."

5. On Dating Brad Pitt:

"I definitely fell in love with him," the actress said of her former beau, whom she dated in the mid-1990s. "He was so gorgeous and sweet. I mean, he was Brad Pitt! My father was so devastated when we broke up. My father loved him like a son."

So what went wrong, or at least wrong enough for Gwyneth to dump Brad, as Howard insisted he knew to be true? "I was such a kid," she said. "I was 22 when we met. It’s taken me until 40 to get my head out of my ass. You can’t make that decision when you're 22 years old… I think I was a kid and I wasn't ready, and he was too good for me. I didn't know what I was doing."

While she has a few old photos, there aren't any Pitt-Paltrow sex tapes lurking around. "Do you know what's so sad is that [our relationship] was before the days of videos on your phones so we had nothing!" she joked, before commenting on the current status of their relationship. "If I see him, we're friendly. I don't hang out with him."

6. On Ben Affleck, Strippers, and Jennifer Garner:

Her parents, Bruce Paltrow and Blythe Danner, weren't quite as thrilled with this relationship. "I think they appreciated how he's super intelligent and he's really talented and funny — but he wasn't in a good place in his life to have a girlfriend. [My parent] loved him, but they were okay with us not being together."

But are they on good terms? When Stern noted that she reportedly once said Ben "would be better off dating a Scores stripper," she responded, "Well, that was true at the time. I'm friends with him still. He settled down and his wife is awesome. Not only is she beautiful, [but] she's so warm and she cooks and is so into her kids. She's really great, she's hilarious. I had a girls dinner before the summer and she came over. I really like her a lot."

7. On Fighting With Your Partner:

Naturally, Stern couldn't resist asking the actress if the advice — "just blow your husband and you'll skip over the nonsense" — he heard she gave Chelsea Handler was actually true.

"Am I right?" Gwyneth rhetorically asked, to which Howard obviously agreed. "'I said, 'Look, you're a very powerful woman, you're all over the place, you make all this money. Sometimes you don't have to always fight. Be a girl and show him that he's a man and it's a good thing energetically to do.'"

8. On Her Famous Friends:

When asked who her most famous friend is, Gwyneth answered, "My best famous friend is Cameron Diaz, Jay [Z], and Beyoncé." Howard was clearly fascinated with the last two names on that list.

"In that particular case, Chris and Jay, we [vibed]," she explained of their friendship. "I don't know if [Chris and Jay] were talking about doing work together and that's how it started, but they are the greatest people. They are funny and sweet and self-aware and really intelligent."

So what did Gwynnie do after the infamous "elevator fight" between Bey's sister Solange and Jay Z? "Do you lay low or say give me the scoop, what's going on?" inquired Stern.

"I never say what's going on, but if any of my friends ever have anything like that I call right away," she revealed. "If it's some stupid thing you read that could be true or not true, I don't bother with that, but if someone is clearly going through something I always go straight for it."

Taryn Ryder writes for Yahoo Celebrity