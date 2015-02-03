Who Out-Sharked Katy Perry?

While you were busy trying to decide if Katy Perry's fire costume during her Super Bowl halftime performance looked more like Guy Fieri or Will Ferrell in Blades of Glory, someone else was already declaring themselves a winner.
"I wore it better," Austin Powers star Verne Troyer noted across Facebook, Twitter, and Reddit, along with a side-by-side comparison of Perry's dancing sharks to the incredibly special costume he wore for Shark Week last year.
While we can't be sure if Verne could quite nail those moves, one fan on Reddit was quick to add that both were lacking a crucial element that surely would have taken both costumes to the next level.
"Missing the laser beams attached to their heads," the commenter said, referring to the classic Austin Powers scene.
Snoop Dogg also wanted to inject himself into the sharkosphere:
As it turns out, Scott Myrick — one of the men behind the actual finned mask — was one of the dancers at the center of Perry and Taylor Swift's infamous rift, which reportedly started when several of Perry's dancers took a gig with Swift and then asked to go back with Perry when she was hitting the road again.
Given his heartfelt tweet about the experience, we're happy to see things worked out for him in the end.
Watch how Katy Perry's exes, including John Mayer and Russell Brand, reacted to her performance:
Breanne L. Heldman writes for Yahoo Celebrity UK&IE.