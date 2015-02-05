Kim Kardashian Goes Full Frontal Nude For 'Love Magazine'

If you missed Ground Hog Day recently, then don't despair, because the Kardashians are making up for it.

Kim Kardashian naked for 'Love.' Photo: Steven Klein/Love Magazine

In conjunction with Love Magazine, the leader of the K-pack, Kim, has gone full frontal nude yet again, albeit with glasses this time to make it, like, totally different from the Paper full frontal nude set late last year.

The oil is present once more (because who doesn't love the slicked-up, high farshun look, right?), with the aforementioned glasses, and a large printed robe. Maybe Kim just forgot to use the sash in this shoot?

Props to Kim for standing proud, super hero style in the face of nudity, given she's worked hard for her smoke-show body.

The bold photo, taken by Steven Klein, was originally doing the rounds on Twitter, where it was leaked ahead of the Feb. 9 issue of the mag.

Other pics from the set include Kim sans pants, bent over a lounge with a cigarette in hand, an unrecognisable little Kardashian, Kylie (Jenner), who looks a lot like Beyonce in the pics and also the model-one, Kylie (Jenner) sporting what appears to be prosthetic boobs.

In line with the confirmation that father/step-father Bruce Jenner is transitioning to a woman, we don't know how the Kardashians are going to manage to top the current media frenzy.