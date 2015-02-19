Y'all hear that?

Chelsea Handler Celebrates Mardi Gras Topless

RELATED: Chelsea Handler Recalls Jason Biggs Peeing On Her

The comedian definitely let the good times roll Monday as she celebrated Mardi Gras in New Orleans. Handler, 39, spent time with her close friend Sandra Bullock in the city's French Quarter as the floats with riders throwing beads passed by, doing what women have traditionally done for beads after a few daiquiris or Jell-O shots.

After all, Handler likes any excuse to show off her breasts, as she demonstrated with a topless photo she posted just last week... and another a few weeks before that. She has explained her view that Instagram is sexist in its policy to hide women's nipples but not men's.

MORE: Chelsea Handler slams old show

Since she knows that not everyone is able to enjoy the revelry in person on this fine Fat Tuesday, she shared a photo via Twitter of herself without a bothersome shirt or bra covering her chest. "Merry Christmas," she wrote.

Stars, they're just like us!

Raechal Leone Shewfelt writes for Yahoo Celebrity.