Rosie O'Donnell Files for Divorce Three Weeks After 'View' Exit

Rosie O'Donnell has filed for divorce from wife Michelle Rounds.

Calling her relationship with Rounds "irretrievably broken," the entertainer submitted divorce papers Friday in a Manhattan court, Yahoo has confirmed.

The divorce will not be contested, indicating O'Donnell and Rounds will abide by their prenup and work out an amicable settlement. News of the filing was first reported by People.

There was no immediate comment from either side, but today's announcement was hardly a surprise. Just three weeks ago, O'Donnell, 52, cited the demise of her relationship as one of the reasons she was quitting The View.

"I can confirm that Rosie and her wife Michelle split in November, O'Donnell's publicist, Cindi Berger, said in a statement on Feb. 6. "Rosie has teens and an infant at home that need her attention. This has been a very stressful situation. She is putting her personal health and family first. ABC has been wonderfully understanding and supportive of her personal decision to leave The View."

O'Donnell, and Rounds, 42, married in 2012 and soon adopted daughter Dakota. They have been sharing custody of the 2-year-old since their split.

The comedian also has four other children, three of whom she shared with her previous spouse, Kelli Carpenter. Their three-year marriage ended in 2007.

