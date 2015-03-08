Draco Malfoy and the Weasleys met up in West Hollywood for a Friday night date, and we have the picture to prove it!

'Harry Potter' Cast Reunite in West Hollywood

Actor Tom Felton was joined by his Harry Potter cast mates, including Rupert Grint, Bonnie Wright, and James Phelps - otherwise known as Ron, Ginny and Fred Weasley.

The Hogwarts pals hung out at State Social House on the Sunset Strip and posed for an amazing reunion pic.

Tom, 28, captioned the pic, "Kim K stood me up. Outnumbered by 3 Weasleys. Ugh."

The actor shared a meme of Kim Kardashian dressed as his Hogwarts character following her drastic hair change last week.